Louisiana CAT sells subsidiary Custom Compression Systems

Louisiana Machinery Co., better known as Louisiana CAT, has sold its wholly owned subsidiary Custom Compression Systems to Texas-based Encore Oilfield Services.

The transaction closed Jan. 1. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 1996, Custom Compression Systems designs and fabricates standard and custom natural gas compression packages. Its facility at the Port of Iberia in New Iberia has 130,000 square feet of manufacturing space and is equipped with two 80-ton overhead cranes and 70-foot eave heights. Louisiana CAT, the authorized Caterpillar dealer for the state of Louisiana, purchased CCS in 2009.

Encore specializes in natural gas compressor packages, maintenance and field services for the oil and gas industry.

The company is framing its acquisition of CCS as a means of elevating its offerings, with President and CEO John Simonetti Jr. saying Encore is now positioned to deliver “even more robust and reliable compression solutions” to its clients.

Existing jobs will be retained, according to Louisiana CAT.