News alert: Attracting talent, diversifying economy key to BRAC’s five-year strategic plan 

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber today released its new five-year strategic plan, Bring It! Baton Rouge, which focuses on growing the region’s talent pipeline, diversifying the economy, increasing inclusivity and enhancing the area’s livability to help attract and retain people.

The chamber outlines four specific goals it will work to achieve by the end of 2026 to bring new opportunities to Baton Rouge:

Increase the region’s young professional population by 5% through a seamless talent pipeline, efforts to retain college graduates and by recruiting fresh talent into the city.

Add 500 jobs to the region in emerging sectors by attracting new businesses as well as supporting local entrepreneurs and growing businesses.

Attract $100 million in private investments into disinvested communities to promote minority and women-owned businesses and boost diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

Boost positive perceptions of the Baton Rouge area by 20% by improving infrastructure and beautifying the city.

BRAC began creating the five-year economic development strategy for the nine-parish region in November 2019. The chamber used a multiphase planning process that included evaluations of the regional economy and an execution plan guided by stakeholder input.

As part of this process, BRAC has announced a new purpose statement for the organization: “To accelerate economic opportunity in the Baton Rouge Area, for everyone.”

In its strategic plan, BRAC outlines the reasoning behind each of its goals, and how it plans to move the needle toward them. For example, BRAC lists the online Handshake platform and the Baton Rouge Toolkit For Employers, which both aim to connect employers with talent in the area, and says it intends to further invest in similar programs.

“Bring it! Baton Rouge” is funded by 184 campaign investors, businesses that have committed to funding the organization at or above $5,000 annually through 2026. These funders have collectively committed more than $3.3M for each of the five years of the campaign.