Louisiana files an emergency request with the US Supreme Court

Attorney General Liz Murrill announced Friday that the state has filed its emergency stay application with the U.S. Supreme Court to keep the new Louisiana congressional map in place for this year’s elections.

The map, which would give the state a second majority Black district, was designed by state lawmakers in January and rejected by a divided panel of federal judges in western Louisiana late last month. In the ruling, the judges said the map was an unconstitutional racial gerrymander.

Voting rights advocates filed their own emergency motion with the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

In her announcement, Murrill said the Supreme Court has called for the other parties of the lawsuit to respond by 10 a.m. Monday.

“We will have to wait to see what the court does after that deadline,” she says.

State officials have maintained that May 15 is the hard deadline for the state to have a map in place to prepare for the fall elections.