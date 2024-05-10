Friday, May 10, 2024 Insider Tenant buys property for $1 million By Jordan Arceneaux - May 10, 2024 FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmailPrint A tenant in a commercial building purchased the property for $1 million, according to a deal filed Thursday with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court. Thomas and Ursula Laville purchased … Already an INSIDER? Sign in. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for under $2.00 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already an INSIDER? Sign in