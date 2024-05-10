Roundup: EV maintenance / Oil prices / Tariffs 

Free training: Baton Rouge Community College has partnered with ChargerHelp! to host a Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Operations and Maintenance Training course for free. Trainees will learn standard electrical practices to become repair technicians for electric vehicles.

Texas gold: Crude oil futures rose this week, recovering losses from earlier in the session as U.S. crude inventories fell. Oil prices found support after U.S. commercial crude stockpiles declined by 1.4 million barrels in the first week of May, according to official data from the Energy Information Administration. The decline was a surprise compared to industry data that indicated a 509,000 barrel buildup. Read more from CNBC.

Announcement pending: President Joe Biden is expected to announce new China tariffs next week targeting strategic sectors—including a quadrupled tariff on electric vehicles. The full announcement, expected Tuesday, will maintain existing tariffs on many Chinese goods set by former President Donald Trump as well as add new tariffs to semiconductors and solar equipment. Read more from Reuters.