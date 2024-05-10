Roundup: Border crisis / St. George / I-10 overpass

Field trip: Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry and a delegation of nine state lawmakers on Thursday visited Louisiana National Guard troops deployed to the U.S. southern border in Texas, where they praised their home state’s soldiers and blasted Democratic President Joe Biden for what they contend are failed federal immigration policies. Read more from USA Today Network.

Rehearing: Attorneys representing those opposed to the incorporation of the city of St. George filed the necessary paperwork Thursday to request a rehearing of the matter before the Louisiana State Supreme Court. The attorneys wrote in the filing that the state’s highest court should either reinstate the ruling of lower courts that blocks the incorporation effort or rehear the case. Read more from WAFB-TV.

Demolition: Crews working on the College flyover project have quite an ambitious goal set for Friday night—they’re planning to demolish the Interstate 10 westbound overpass in just a few hours. Starting Friday at 10 p.m., all lanes of I-12 east will be shut down at the I-10/I-12 split as a safety precaution for the work. If everything goes as planned, the roadway will reopen at 5 a.m. Saturday. Read more from WBRZ-TV.