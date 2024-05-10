Can the Florida Corridor Plan lead to a rebirth?

Following tens of millions in recent investment along Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge’s redevelopment authority is in the midst of creating a master plan for the 12-mile roadway, an important historic commercial corridor for the city that spans downtown to the parish line.

Underway since last June, the Florida Corridor Plan should be completed at the end of the summer, says Build Baton Rouge Vice President for Planning and Policy Gretchen Siemers.

The plan is being funded through a tax increment financing district established in 2021 around the Amazon fulfillment center on the site of the former Cortana Mall. The $215 million Amazon project is seen as a major win for the area.

The latest issue of Business Report takes a look into the recent redevelopment efforts along the Florida Boulevard corridor and the impact of potential economic development projects in the area. Read the full story.