Justice Department alleges LSU arena finalist was a ‘pimp’ for Ticketmaster

The indictment against the top executive of the final firm in consideration to develop LSU’s new $400 million arena isn’t the company’s first legal entanglement.

Federal court filings allege Denver-based Oak View Group described itself as a “pimp,” “hammer” and “protector” for Ticketmaster and its parent company, Live Nation Entertainment in a 2024 civil antitrust lawsuit the Justice Department brought against the ticketing giant. Oak View Group is not a defendant in the case, though it is represented by three attorneys from Milbank LLP as an interested party in the proceedings.

The complaint, filed just over a year ago in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, alleges that Live Nation-Ticketmaster exercises monopolistic power over performers, venues and independent promoters in ways that harm competition, forcing fans to pay more for tickets. Forty states have joined that case, including Louisiana.

In announcing the Sherman Act case last May, federal authorities described Oak View Group as part of Ticketmaster’s “flywheel,” alleging OVG was a “a potential competitor-turned-partner that has described itself as a ‘hammer’ and ‘protector’ for Live Nation.” The complaint alleges that in recent years, Oak View Group “has avoided bidding against Live Nation for artist talent and influenced venues to sign exclusive agreements with Ticketmaster.”

As Daily Report reported Wednesday, the chair and CEO of Oak View Group has been indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice in an unrelated case. He’s accused of participating in a “bid-rigging scheme” tied to the development of the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Ellen Davis of August Strategic Communications, a spokesperson for Tim Leiweke, contends the executive in that case has “done nothing wrong” and will “vigorously defend himself and his well-deserved reputation for fairness and integrity.” Efforts to reach her before publication this morning regarding Oak View Group’s role in the Ticketmaster case were unsuccessful. For its part, Live Nation has denied the allegations against it, dubbing it a “PR win for the DOJ in the short term” that “ignores the basic economics of live entertainment.”

The Justice Department complaint against Live Nation/Ticketmaster notes in that case that one of the founders of Oak View Group also owns a company that is a major manager of artists in the U.S. music industry. According to OVG’s website, its co-founder Irving Azoff, who managed such high-profile acts as the Eagles, Steely Dan, Bon Jovi, Van Halen, Christina Aguilera, U2 and John Mayer, also served as the CEO of Ticketmaster and chairman of Live Nation during his career.

As the complaint describes, OVG’s experience and relationships with venues and artists made it “well-suited to be a real competitor” to Live Nation in the U.S. concert promotion business, particularly given its access to capital. In 2018, according to the federal complaint, private equity firm Silver Lake invested $100 million in Oak View Group, in which it held a controlling stake.

As Justice Department attorneys describe, Oak View Group and Live Nation morphed from competitors into partners who found it easier and mutually beneficial to work together rather than compete.

That’s when Oak View Group began operating as an agent and a self-described “pimp” and “hammer” for Live Nation, as federal authorities describe in the filing―allegedly influencing venues and artists for the benefit of Live Nation.

According to the complaint, the two companies agreed to “a competitive détente in concert promotions to avoid competition between the two companies over artists and tours,” alleging OVG ceded its concert promotions space to Live Nation, and Live Nation reciprocally ceded its arena consulting business to OVG.

As described in the federal complaint, Ticketmaster subsequently became the exclusive primary ticketer for the five venues owned by Oak View Group and obligated Oak View Group to “advocate for” exclusive agreements with Ticketmaster for more than 100 venues Oak View Group manages. Federal authorities allege the agreement also applied to all future venues owned or managed by Oak View Group, essentially locking those venues into long-term exclusive Ticketmaster agreements.

As outlined in the federal complaint, for Oak View Group-managed venues currently under exclusive ticketing agreements with Ticketmaster, the agreement obligates Oak View Group to advocate to the venues for extensions of those agreements on the existing terms, with an annual increase to Ticketmaster’s portion of the per-ticket service fee for primary tickets. For venues not utilizing Ticketmaster at the time, federal authorities allege the agreement obligates Oak View Group to advocate that the venues enter into exclusive Ticketmaster agreements with predetermined standard financial terms, “subverting the ticketer selection process Oak View Group runs on behalf of its clients.”

According to federal authorities, Oak View Group’s compensation for its “advocacy” includes a substantial “incentive payment” from Live Nation plus significant annual payments. Federal authorities allege that Oak View Group projected that the deal would flip at least 22 venues in the immediate future. The lawsuit notes this: “So far, Oak View Group is on pace to hit its goal: In 2023 Oak View Group converted six venues to Ticketmaster.”

The case is pending in the Southern District of New York. A final pretrial conference is set for Feb. 13, 2026.

