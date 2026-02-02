Who’s building and who’s buying in Greater Baton Rouge

A $30 million remodel permit was issued for Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center’s 44,167-square-foot emergency department. The project includes the addition of 1,937 square feet. It also includes a new ambulance drop-off canopy, a pedestrian canopy, and a parking redesign. Milton J. Womack Inc. is the listed contractor.

A $6.5 million new building permit was issued for the construction of the

Bank of St. Francisville’s main Baton Rouge branch

. The 10,000-square-foot building is expected to be completed in early 2027.