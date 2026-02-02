Who’s building and who’s buying in Greater Baton Rouge

Here are the latest property transactions and issued permits in East Baton Rouge, Livingston and Ascension parishes.
East Baton Rouge Parish
- A $30 million remodel permit was issued for Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center’s 44,167-square-foot emergency department. The project includes the addition of 1,937 square feet. It also includes a new ambulance drop-off canopy, a pedestrian canopy, and a parking redesign. Milton J. Womack Inc. is the listed contractor.
- A $6.5 million new building permit was issued for the construction of the Bank of St. Francisville’s main Baton Rouge branch. The 10,000-square-foot building is expected to be completed in early 2027.
- A new building permit was issued for the construction of a 14,945-square-foot warehouse at 231 Port Hudson-Plains Road. The project is valued at $995,000.
Ascension Parish
- Intense Volleyball Club founders Rae and Brian Broussard, through Intense Volleyball L3C, purchased an industrial property with a pair of connected metal warehouses on Vallee Court in Prairieville from SOC Properties for $465,000. Nicholas Compton represented the seller.
- Casey Owens purchased an industrial warehouse property with a laydown yard on Don Lou Drive in Gonzales from ESP Valve for $430,000.
Livingston Parish
- Denson Rental LLC, represented by John Bradly Denson, purchased an office property on South Range Avenue from SCM Rental Properties Inc. for $850,000. Steven McDaniel represented the seller.