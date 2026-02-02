Roundup: Partial shutdown / Retail closures / US-India trade deal 

Data releases delayed: The Labor Department, citing the partial federal government shutdown, said Monday that it will not release the January jobs report on Friday as scheduled. The department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics said in a statement, “Once funding is restored, BLS will resume normal operations and notify the public of any changes to the news release schedule.’’ It is also postponing the December report on job openings, which was supposed to come out Tuesday. Read more from the Associated Press.

Expected to drop: U.S. retail store closures are expected to fall to their lowest level in three years in 2026, signaling stabilization after a wave of bankruptcies. Value-focused chains like Dollar General, Aldi and Tractor Supply lead planned openings, while GameStop, Walgreens and Francesca’s top closures as consumer demand shifts. Read the full story from CNBC.

Tariffs reduced: President Donald Trump said the U.S. will lower tariffs on Indian goods to 18% from 25% after Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed to stop buying Russian oil. India will also cut import taxes on U.S. goods to zero and purchase $500 billion in American products. Read more from the Associated Press.