Emeril Lagasse is opening a restaurant in Baton Rouge

Celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse is opening a new restaurant in Baton Rouge’s L’Auberge Casino & Hotel.

The new restaurant, called Emeril’s Chop House, is described by L’Auberge as Lagasse’s take on the classic American steakhouse. It’ll serve an “elevated menu full of Emeril’s bold flavors” in a “modern, refined space that combines fine dining elements with a comfortable, down-home atmosphere.”

The steakhouse will replace the casino’s existing 18 Steak. Construction is expected to begin in early 2026, and L’Auberge will continue to serve guests via the 18 Steak menu during construction.

“With Emeril’s Chop House, we are excited to create a restaurant that delivers the very best—exceptional steaks, the freshest seafood, signature dishes you won’t find anywhere else and handcrafted cocktails that complete the dining experience,” a statement from Lagasse reads. “It’s about the best quality ingredients, bold flavors and that unmistakable Louisiana hospitality that makes every meal feel like an occasion.”

Emeril’s Chop House will be able to seat 175 guests and will include a private dining room, a bar and a lounge area. The restaurant is expected to open later this year.

Lagasse’s New Orleans restaurant Emeril’s was the only restaurant in the South to receive two Michelin stars in the prestigious travel adviser’s new American South edition.