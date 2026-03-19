More Louisianans want associate degrees than the state can fund

Demand has been so strong for a program helping Louisiana residents earn two-year associate degrees that it exhausted its funding for the current fiscal year within the first six months, a state education official told lawmakers Monday.

Kim Hunter Reed, commissioner of higher education, said the Murphy J. Foster Promise Program has served about 10,000 students since launching four years ago.”It is working, and it is important,” Reed told the Senate Finance Committee.

The program provides financial assistance for Louisiana residents between the ages of 25 and 55 pursuing certificates or associate degrees in high-demand fields such as healthcare, construction and information technology. Eligible students can receive up to $3,200 a year to cover tuition and fees.

Reed called the initiative one of Louisiana’s most popular workforce development programs, saying it effectively advances the governor’s goal of moving dependents into the workforce as independent workers.

Her remarks came as lawmakers also took up her request for an additional $119 million to support regional universities struggling with enrollment shifts and population declines. Reed did not name the colleges but said they would have to cut programs without the additional funding.

Some committee members appeared skeptical about directing more money to four-year institutions while expressing enthusiasm for the MJ Foster program’s results for students seeking associate degrees.

Education officials estimate students who complete programs through the initiative see an average salary increase of about $36,000 — a return on investment for both individuals and the state’s workforce.

To meet demand, the governor’s executive budget proposal includes $14.5 million in additional funding for the fiscal year beginning July 1. If approved, that increase would bring the program’s total funding to roughly $25 million.

Sen. Rick Edmonds, R-Baton Rouge, praised the program as one of Louisiana’s success stories and said he believes the state can “lead the nation in workplace alignment.”

Supporters say the investment could help Louisiana reach an ambitious benchmark set by the Louisiana Board of Regents: a 60% postsecondary graduation rate by 2030. Some lawmakers, however, expressed concern about whether the state is on track to meet that goal.

Sen. Thomas Pressly, R-Shreveport, said improving graduation outcomes must remain a priority.

“Our goal has to be to graduate our kids,” Pressly said.

He cautioned that even small declines in graduation rates carry real consequences.

“When you drop by a percentage, it’s not a huge number, but it certainly is affecting the lives of everyday Louisianians,” Pressly argued.

Pressly also questioned how Louisiana could realistically reach the 60% attainment target without additional changes to its higher education strategy.