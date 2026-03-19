Roundup: The squeeze begins / Layoffs? Not yet / Baton Rouge built

Gas, interrupted: Americans are cutting back as gas prices surge toward $4 a gallon following the Iran war, with many waiting in long lines for cheaper fuel, hunting discounts and trimming spending on travel, dining and groceries. Economists warn sustained price increases could further strain household budgets and slow broader consumer spending. Read the full story from Bloomberg.

Not bad, actually: U.S. applications for unemployment benefits fell last week, remaining in the same range of recent years despite a broadly tepid labor market. The number of Americans filing for jobless aid for the week ending March 14 fell by 8,000 from the previous week to 205,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. That’s fewer than the 215,000 new filings analysts surveyed by the data firm FactSet were expecting. Read more from The Associated Press.

One to watch: A Baton Rouge native has been named the Associated Builders and Contractors’ 2026 National Young Professional of the Year, recognized for leadership and performance in the construction industry. Nyoki Mokeba, corporate director of equipment sourcing of Performance Contractors, was honored at the group’s national convention, highlighting his career achievements, community involvement and commitment to workforce development.