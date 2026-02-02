Oil and gas companies hedged at record levels prior to commodities sell-off

Oil and gas producers moved quickly to lock in profits as energy prices surged ahead of a sudden global commodities sell-off, Bloomberg writes.

U.S. shale drillers engaged in record hedging activity in January, capitalizing on price spikes driven by a polar vortex and escalating geopolitical tensions involving Iran.

Data from AEGIS Hedging Solutions shows gas hedging hit its busiest week on record, while crude hedging reached its strongest levels since mid-2025. When markets reversed sharply—sending oil, gas, metals and agricultural commodities tumbling—those moves looked prescient.

The surge reflected a shift among producers, who have historically been wary of hedging, but grew more aggressive amid fears of a looming supply glut and price volatility.

Analysts say the rush to hedge also reshaped futures curves and options markets, with producers and fund managers making opposing bets across different time horizons. The episode underscores how quickly sentiment can turn—and how disciplined risk management can pay off when markets swing.

