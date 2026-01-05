Frontline Strategies forms from Sequitur, Tatman Group

A new Louisiana government relations firm, Frontline Strategies, has launched in Baton Rouge, bringing together the teams of Beverly Haydel’s former firm, Sequitur Consulting, and David Tatman’s firm, The Tatman Group.

Haydel, a 2022 Business Report Influential Woman in Business, will serve as president and CEO, leading the firm’s strategic direction, client engagement and advocacy work. She is joined by David Tatman, Doreen Brasseaux and Evan Alvarez, forming a team with experience across Louisiana’s legislative and executive branches.

“Frontline Strategies was created to meet the moment,” Haydel said in a prepared statement, citing the state’s evolving policy environment and the firm’s focus on institutional knowledge, trusted relationships and advocacy.

Haydel’s background includes leadership roles in the private, public, political and nonprofit sectors, as well as experience as an attorney, policy expert and political strategist. Tatman brings more than 35 years of government relations experience and public leadership. Brasseaux adds experience working within multiple state agencies and offices, while Alvarez contributes executive-branch insight from his time in the Louisiana Governor’s Office.

Frontline Strategies will serve clients across a range of industries, including health care, energy, technology, gaming, finance, and film and entertainment. The firm will offer legislative advocacy, executive-branch engagement, strategic counsel and government relations services for businesses, nonprofits and other organizations.

The firm is headquartered in Baton Rouge and begins operations immediately.