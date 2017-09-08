Economic gains uneven among Louisiana metro areas since recession, report says

During the oil and gas downtown, Lafayette has become an affordable city for real estate investment. (iStockphoto)

Though Louisiana has more jobs today than when the Great Recession began in 2007 and has increased economic output by 17% from 2000 to 2015, a new report from the left-leaning Louisiana Budget Project shows some metro areas—such as Baton Rouge—have fared better than others.

The third annual State of Working Louisiana report, which offers a snapshot of how workers are faring across the state, also shows the job gains in the state have not translated into higher wages for workers.

“Four of the state’s nine metropolitan areas (Houma-Thibodaux, Shreveport-Bossier City, Lafayette and Alexandria) had fewer jobs in June 2017 than prior to the Great Recession, and continued to lose jobs during the one-year period between June 2016 and June 2017,” reads the report, which notes the Baton Rouge metro area has seen job growth of roughly 7.5% since the recession began.

