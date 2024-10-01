Local entrepreneurs launch nonprofit to boost small business community

A group of Baton Rouge-area entrepreneurs have launched The Alliance, a nonprofit aimed to connect small businesses with resources, relationships and coaching.

Stuart Gilly, CEO and co-founder of The Alliance and who is also a managing partner at boutique investment firm Trility Partners, says the group wanted to create a community where entrepreneurs, advisers and investors could genuinely support one another, not just network.

“We’re building a network of like-minded individuals committed to growing their businesses while giving back to the community,” Gilly says. “We believe that a robust business environment instilled with the spirit of giving back results in a stronger and healthier community.”

Pete Bush, Jennifer Fowler, Phillip LaFargue, Scott Hogdin and Mawe Takyi are founding members of the nascent nonprofit, which registered with the state in August. Julie Laperouse will also serve as a coach, according to an announcement.

The organization, which targets businesses with less than $10 million in annual revenue, will offer one-on-one coaching sessions, peer group sessions and networking opportunities. The Alliance launches its first cohort this month, with 30 small business owners and entrepreneurs signing on as members.