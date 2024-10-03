Todd Graves debuts on the Forbes 400 list. Here’s where he ranks

Raising Cane’s founder Todd Graves makes his debut this year on the Forbes 400 list of the wealthiest Americans.

Among the three ranking Louisianans, the 52-year-old restaurateur went straight to the top, coming in at No. 107 with an estimated $9.5 billion in net worth. He shares that spot with Home Depot co-founder Ken Langone and video game development firm Valve Corporation’s co-founder and CEO Gabe Newell.

He jumps well ahead of fellow Louisianan William Goldring, whose Sazerac Company owns some 500 alcohol brands and a dozen distilleries in the U.S., Canada, France, Ireland and India. Debuting on the list in 2023, the 81-year-old’s estimated net worth is $7 billion, putting him at No. 169.

Longtime Forbes 400 veteran, New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson, has made the list every year since 2019. Ranking at No. 191 this year, her estimated net worth is $6.6 billion.

Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg dominate the top three spots on the Forbes list.