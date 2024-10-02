A new downtown ‘luxury nightclub’ opens Friday

Violet, the second of two downtown “nightlife destinations” to be launched this summer by local entrepreneur David Facey and Echo Tango founder Tommy Talley, is set to open Friday.

Facey describes the new bar as a “VIP bottle service nightclub”—something he says downtown Baton Rouge has been lacking. Violet’s name is a nod to Baton Rouge’s French roots as well as the nightclub’s “opulent use of the color purple.”

“When you walk into Violet, you won’t feel like you’re in Baton Rouge anymore,” Facey tells Daily Report. “We’re trying to bring big city experiences inspired by some of the most successful nightclubs in the world to Baton Rouge.”

Violet was developed on the ground floor of 214 Third St. underneath Second Story, a sister concept that Facey and Talley launched in July.

The duo’s plans for 214 Third St. don’t begin and end with those two ventures, though. Facey and Talley have also developed Airbnb accommodations, coworking spaces and podcast studios there in an effort to create a “comprehensive entertainment ecosystem” inspired by Soho House.

To that end, a 214 Third St. “membership program” is set to be introduced Nov. 1. Members will enjoy discounts on all of the building’s offerings and free section upgrades at Violet. After a certain spending threshold has been met, they’ll be offered free Airbnb accommodations, as well.

Once the membership program has been introduced, Second Story will become a members-only lounge. Violet will remain open to the general public. The price of a membership will be $120 per month, though residents of downtown Baton Rouge will be offered a discounted rate of $89 per month.