CB&I selling Capital Services business to PE firm that hopes to increase jobs in Baton Rouge

CB&I is selling the Capital Services division of its company to a New York-based private equity firm, Veritas Capital. CB&I President and CEO Philip Asherman announced the $755 million deal late Tuesday in an quarterly earnings conference call with analysts.

The deal will have implications for some 1,500 CB&I employees in the Baton Rouge area who work in the company’s Capital Services division. But Veritas Capital officials say the changes will be positive for the local market, where they hope to grow their new company.

“Baton Rouge will remain a vital area of operations for the company, and we are committed to growing our presence there,” says Ramzi Musallam, chief executive officer and managing partner of Veritas Capital. “We expect that the business will increase jobs locally and provide economic development throughout the state.”

CB&I’s Capital Services division handles maintenance and environmental work, and the bulk of the company’s Capital Services employees are based in Baton Rouge at the company’s Essen Lane office. Veritas officials suggest the company could grow its footprint in the environmental services area in particular, noting that the region’s focus on water management and control is well aligned with the company’s capabilities.

