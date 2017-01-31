Airhart out as head of Capital Area Finance Authority

Multiple screens display the website for the Capital Area Finance Authority. (File photo)

The Capital Area Finance Authority is searching for a new executive director after Mike Airhart stepped down in late December.

Airhart led the 43-year-old organization, formerly known as the East Baton Rouge Mortgage Finance Authority, for two and a half years, during which time he oversaw the agency’s name change in 2015—a rebranding that also included an effort to vastly expand CAFA’s scope and mission.

Two years later it’s not at all clear how much of that ambitious plan the agency has achieved.

“We’re established in other parishes in the region, as planned, and there are a few products we pushed out the door,” says Board Chairwoman Cheri Ausberry. “But we weren’t able to get into a lot of the development deals like we wanted just because of the way things worked out. But we will continue to pursue them.”

