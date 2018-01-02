They said it in 2017

Jeremy Alford, publisher of LaPolitics. (File Photo)

The “They said it” concept was created by my mentor and late business partner John Maginnis. An author and journalist, John published a subscription-based newsletter about Louisiana politics called LaPolitics Weekly, which I now manage.

Each issue for the past 25 years has ended the same way with our “They said it” feature.

It’s a weekly collection of quotes from people who work in Louisiana politics. Sometimes the quotes are humorous. Other times they’re simply curious or, on occasion, explosive.

Biannual collections of these quotes have appeared in newspapers across the state during the same timeframe, once at the end of every regular session of the Louisiana Legislature and again at the conclusion of each year.

This is the eighth such public edition that I’ve penned for newspapers since John’s death in 2014.

The sole reason for sharing the background on this political tradition is to underscore the fact that no other politico from our home state, as far as I know, has ever appeared in more “They said it” features during a single calendar year than U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, who owned the past year in Louisiana political oratory.

Love him or hate him, Kennedy probably landed more one-liners (read: one-liners, not speeches) in national and state news stories since January 2017 than any other Bayou State elected official.

But not everyone is a fan.

“Sen. Kennedy is not one to pass up an opportunity to get a headline,” says Richard Carbo, the governor’s deputy chief of staff, after the junior senator recently sent an avalanche of barbed one-liners in the direction of Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Carbo, months earlier, also commented, “Instead of helping people, Sen. Kennedy spends his time in Washington D.C. coming up with crass one-liners better suited for a bad episode of Saturday Night Live.”

Here’s just a small (read: small) sampling of “Kennedy said it,” circa 2017:

When asked by a reporter about the judicial nomination process, Kennedy said, “I have no idea. I just work here.”

When the IRS gave Equifax a fraud prevention contract, he said, “You realize, to many Americans right now, it looks like we are giving Lindsay Lohan the keys to the minibar?”

Remarking on the general public: “Look, the American people are smart. They don’t read Aristotle every day, but they get it.”

Explaining to Politico what happened during a closed door meeting he attended in Washington: “It was lighthearted. It was a very positive meeting. Nobody called anybody an ignorant slut or anything.”

Questioning judicial nominees in the Senate Judiciary Committee: “Any of y’all ever blogged in support of the Klu Klux Klan? Let the record reflect everybody said no, Mr. Chairman.”

Here are a few other statements from Louisiana’s junior senator that require little to no context:

“I mean, I don’t pay extra in a restaurant to prevent the waiter from spitting in my food.”

“With all due respect, I am against dumb.”

“Our roads are axle-breaking insults to the 21st century.”

“Except for beating Alabama, I’m focused on policy.”

“My advice repeatedly to the governor … has been to tell his people to get up off their ass.”

“I don’t like traffic cameras. In fact, I hate them. But that doesn’t mean I can break the speed limit and run red lights to get to a New Orleans Saints game.”

“Why did Alabama raise the drinking age to 32? They wanted to keep alcohol out of the high schools.”

For every economist there’s an equal and opposite economist—and they’re both usually wrong.”

Kennedy, of course, didn’t control the entire political quote game in 2017. In fact, when it comes to the legislative landscape heading into 2018, no one summed it up better than state Sen. Norby Chabert, R-Houma, who noted as winter was arriving that the fiscal cliff (read: a budget deficit) was approaching, but no one seemed to care.

“The cliff is coming but the sky ain’t falling,” said Chabert, who later added about the budget, “It’s just like me—far from perfect, but I’m trying.”

State Sen. Neil Riser, R-Columbia, added his own analysis this summer: “For a long time we’ve heard the wolf is knocking on the door; now the wolf is inside the house and knocking over the furniture.”

If you’re still unsure about the state deficit (read: roughly $1 billion), Westlake Mayor Bob Hardey offered a straightforward summary in a fall speech to constituents. “The state’s broke,” he said. “Let’s face it.”

Another milestone from the past year in Louisiana politics was the 90th birthday of former Gov. Edwin Edwards, who remarked a few times at his own party about the other Gov. Edwards. “During the campaign when people asked I told them he was my fourth cousin,” the former governor said. “After he got elected, I told them he was my first cousin.”

Then there were the candidates. When retired Air Force Col. Rob Maness ran unsuccessfully for the state House this year, and was told by a radio show caller that he was an “extremist,” he responded with a two-word answer that haunted him to the polls: “Blow me.”

In November, New Orleans elected its first woman mayor. But before that, New Orleans Councilwoman LaToya Cantrell, gave The Times-Picayune an assessment of how ugly citizens can be. “People suck,” she told the newspaper. “I love them to death. But people suck.”

As you might suspect, there were many more quotes that didn’t make it into this column. But I promise you this—they will keep saying it as long as we all keep listening, which may or may not be the real problem with Louisiana politics.

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or on Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.