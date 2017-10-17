Saturday’s primary election was low on turnout, high on lessons

An astounding 86.5% of Louisiana’s registered population didn’t vote during this past weekend’s statewide elections.

The math is a little depressing, but it’s worth a spin on the abacus. It basically means that 400,000 voters collectively called the shots for Louisiana’s entire electorate, which numbers around 2.9 million voters.

The story was a little different in Orleans Parish, which had a number of municipal races on the ballot, like its contest for mayor. The 31.8% turnout enjoyed there was higher than the statewide average, but also lower than many local politicos had hoped.

Still, there were lessons to be learned:

If voters are unable to engage with an election, they will pass on it altogether. There were 4,200 more votes cast for the first proposed constitutional amendment than for treasurer, even though the statewide election had placement at the top of every ballot. In Orleans Parish only, about 7,700 more voters made choices for mayor than they did for treasurer.

The so-called “Alphabet Groups” in New Orleans aren’t what they used to be. These are community-level organizations, identified by their acronyms, that publish sample ballots and turn out traditional Democratic voters. The campaign of state Sen. Neil Riser, R-Columbia, spent at least $58,000 underwriting such efforts in Orleans Parish. He ended up statistically tied at 12% there with his closest GOP opponent, former state Rep. John Schroder of Covington, who advanced to the runoff.

A regional base is critical for statewide candidates, especially for Democrats. Attorney Derrick Edwards landed the other runoff spot in the treasurer’s race thanks in large part to the 46,122 votes he received in his home parish of Orleans. No other candidate came close to that kind of regional pull, save Schroder, who received 14,820 votes from Jefferson Parish and another 14,906 from St. Tammany. (That’s why both of those parishes have become crown jewels in the standard Republican playbook.)

Edwards, without the endorsement of the state party, showed us what could be the floor for Democrats running statewide. He received about 125,500 votes from across the state after spending very little money in a low turnout election. While an inflated turnout in Orleans may skew that analysis, the Big Easy only had the third highest turnout for the treasurer’s race, behind Pointe Coupee and St. James parishes.

There are many different ways to increase turnout. Former U.S. Sen. David Vitter discovered one in the late 1990’s when he first ran for Congress. And Schroder mimicked the move earlier this year when he resigned his seat in the state House, thus forcing a special legislative election in his own district at the same time he would be running for higher office.

It was a huge primary night for Dr. Craig Greene of Baton Rouge, who is about to become the newest member of the Public Service Commission. He managed to capture 54% of the vote in a massive district by besting two former legislators in the first round. His political brand will be one to watch.

State Sen. Danny Martiny, R-Metairie, will be stuck in Baton Rouge for a little longer. He lost his Jefferson Parish Council bid to Dominick Impastato, 57% to 43%. Putting aside a longtime legislator like Martiny was a serious political accomplishment for Impastato’s team.

State Rep. Joe Bouie, D-New Orleans, is also going to be stuck in Baton Rouge for the time being. He and his other fellow challengers lost a New Orleans City Council race to state Rep. Helena Moreno. (That also means there is going to be another special election for the Legislature, in House District 93.)

Ken Brass, the vice chairman of the St. James Parish Council, is the new state representative in House District 58. He took down three opponents, including the son of a former legislator, in the primary with 57% of the vote. It sounds like Brass could be around for the long haul.

The special election in St. Tammany’s House District 77 remains unresolved, with retired Air Force Col. Rob Maness and Covington City Councilman Mark Wright in the runoff. If nothing else, it looks like the district is about to produce another solid conservative vote.