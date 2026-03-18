LSU chancellor outlines what’s needed to move the university forward

LSU Chancellor Jim Dalton says a focus on student success, targeted research investment and deeper industry partnerships will define the university’s path forward as it works to elevate its national standing and economic impact across Louisiana.

On the latest episode of Business Report’s “Strictly Business,” Dalton emphasized that improving graduation rates and career outcomes is central to LSU’s mission, calling student success the “ultimate mandate” of higher education.

He pointed to goals such as increasing four- and six-year graduation rates and ensuring more graduates transition directly into the workforce.

Dalton said LSU’s push to become a top 50 research institution will depend on attracting and retaining high-quality faculty and expanding cutting-edge research across disciplines—from engineering and energy to the humanities and social sciences.

He also framed LSU as a major economic engine, noting that the university generates billions in annual impact and is one of the state’s largest employers.

Beyond measurable dollars, he said LSU’s broader value lies in producing talent and strengthening communities through partnerships with the business, agriculture, health care and education sectors.

Leadership-wise, Dalton described balancing urgency with collaboration as one of the biggest challenges in higher education. While a business-style push for speed can drive progress, he said universities must also account for faculty governance, stakeholder input and long-term consequences of major decisions.

He also stressed the importance of incentives and accountability in driving innovation within academia, noting that rewarding performance and following through on goals are key to building a results-oriented culture.

Looking ahead, Dalton said LSU’s success will ultimately be measured not only by rankings and research dollars, but by the strength of its partnerships and its ability to improve outcomes for students and communities statewide.

“It’s about partnerships and people,” Dalton said, describing LSU’s role in helping move Louisiana forward.

View the full episode.