Roundup: Housing model / Help for athletes / Hidden housing costs

Portland blueprint: Portland, Oregon, is emerging as a national model for tackling housing affordability by legalizing duplexes, fourplexes and backyard homes—and pairing those changes with incentives that actually get them built. The approach is boosting “middle housing” supply, lowering entry-level prices and offering a blueprint for cities struggling to turn zoning reform into real development. Read more from The Washington Post.

Wealth management: JPMorgan Chase is enlisting star athletes including Dwyane Wade and Tom Brady to launch a new wealth management push aimed at helping athletes navigate finances from college through retirement. The effort comes as banks compete for athlete clients and seek to address persistent financial risks, including high post-career bankruptcy rates. Read more from CNBC.

Straining homeowners: So-called “hidden” housing costs—including insurance, property taxes and HOA fees—are surging, putting new financial strain on homeowners. These expenses have risen faster than inflation, even as mortgage rates ease, and are increasingly driving affordability challenges, delinquency risks and tougher entry conditions for prospective buyers across the U.S. Read more from Business Insider.