Why reshoring is no easy solution to US supply chain disruptions

Reshoring is gaining traction as companies rethink supply chains amid geopolitical risk and disruption, but experts caution it’s not a quick fix, Fast Company writes.

Bringing manufacturing back to the U.S. is a long-term structural decision that requires disciplined execution, not headline-driven momentum. While domestic production can improve resilience, visibility and control, it often comes with higher costs tied to labor, compliance and infrastructure.

Success depends on whether companies can offset those costs through automation, innovation and operational efficiency. Leaders must also assess readiness across workforce development, supplier networks and internal systems to sustain execution.

Simply relocating production without modernizing processes risks re-creating inefficiencies at a higher price point. Ultimately, reshoring works best when strategy, economics and execution are aligned, with a clear focus on long-term competitiveness, risk diversification and continuous improvement rather than short-term gains.

Read the full story from Fast Company.