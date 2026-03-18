White House seeks oil industry’s help as fuel prices surge

Vice President JD Vance and top Trump administration officials are set to meet with oil industry leaders as gasoline prices surge amid escalating geopolitical tensions, Bloomberg writes.

The talks, hosted by the American Petroleum Institute, will focus on how domestic oil and gas production can help stabilize supply during global disruptions.

Fuel prices have climbed sharply since conflict involving Iran disrupted tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for global energy shipments. While the administration has already tapped strategic reserves and eased shipping restrictions, analysts say its options remain limited.

The meeting highlights growing political pressure on the White House as high fuel costs weigh on consumers and the broader economy. With elections approaching and public sentiment tied closely to cost-of-living concerns, officials are increasingly looking to industry coordination to help contain price volatility.

Read the full story from Bloomberg.