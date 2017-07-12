Qualifying candidates for the Oct. 14 elections
The following candidates have qualified for the Oct. 14 election as of 3 p.m. on July 12:
State Treasurer
- Angele Davis, Republican
- Neil Riser, Republican
- John Schroder, Republican
- Derrick Edwards, Democrat
- Joseph Little, Libertarian
Public Service Commissioner District 2 (East Baton Rouge and Livingston)
- Damon Baldone, Republican
- Craig Greene, Republican
- Lenar Whitney, Republican
East Baton Rouge only
—City Court Judge
- “Chris” Hester, Republican
- Carson Marcantel, Republican
- Judy Moore Vendetto, Republican
- Johnell Matthews, Democrat
—East Baton Rouge Parish School Board District 7
- Michael Gaudet, Republican
Ascension Parish only
—State Representative
- Miguel D. Aubert, Democrat
- Ken Brass, Democrat
Livingston Parish only
—City Marshal
- Joe Shumate, Republican
—Livingston Parish School Board, District 7
- David “Bo” Graham, Independent
—Constable Justice of the Peace, Ward 10
- Kathleen Abels, Democrat
—Council Member, City of Denham Springs
- Raphineas “Ray” Riley, Democrat
- Brian Edward Ross, Republican
