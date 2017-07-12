Qualifying candidates for the Oct. 14 elections

Alexandria Burris | @allyburris
July 12, 2017

The following candidates have qualified for the Oct. 14 election as of 3 p.m. on July 12:

State Treasurer

  • Angele Davis, Republican
  • Neil Riser, Republican
  • John Schroder, Republican
  • Derrick Edwards, Democrat
  • Joseph Little, Libertarian

Public Service Commissioner District 2 (East Baton Rouge and Livingston)

  • Damon Baldone, Republican
  • Craig Greene, Republican
  • Lenar Whitney, Republican

East Baton Rouge only

—City Court Judge

  • “Chris” Hester, Republican
  • Carson Marcantel, Republican
  • Judy Moore Vendetto, Republican
  • Johnell Matthews, Democrat

—East Baton Rouge Parish School Board District 7

  • Michael Gaudet, Republican

Ascension Parish only

—State Representative

  • Miguel D. Aubert, Democrat
  • Ken Brass, Democrat

Livingston Parish only

—City Marshal

  • Joe Shumate, Republican

—Livingston Parish School Board, District 7

  • David “Bo” Graham, Independent

—Constable Justice of the Peace, Ward 10

  • Kathleen Abels, Democrat

—Council Member, City of Denham Springs

  • Raphineas “Ray” Riley, Democrat
  • Brian Edward Ross, Republican

