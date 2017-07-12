Qualifying candidates for the Oct. 14 elections

The following candidates have qualified for the Oct. 14 election as of 3 p.m. on July 12:

State Treasurer

Angele Davis, Republican

Neil Riser, Republican

John Schroder, Republican

Derrick Edwards, Democrat

Joseph Little, Libertarian

Public Service Commissioner District 2 (East Baton Rouge and Livingston)

Damon Baldone, Republican

Craig Greene, Republican

Lenar Whitney, Republican

East Baton Rouge only

—City Court Judge

“Chris” Hester, Republican

Carson Marcantel, Republican

Judy Moore Vendetto, Republican

Johnell Matthews, Democrat

—East Baton Rouge Parish School Board District 7

Michael Gaudet, Republican

Ascension Parish only

—State Representative

Miguel D. Aubert, Democrat

Ken Brass, Democrat

Livingston Parish only

—City Marshal

Joe Shumate, Republican

—Livingston Parish School Board, District 7

David “Bo” Graham, Independent

—Constable Justice of the Peace, Ward 10

Kathleen Abels, Democrat

—Council Member, City of Denham Springs