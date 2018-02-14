News roundup: Louisiana SBA office seeking small business executives for 2018 Emerging Leaders initiative … Uber gets rolling in Shreveport on Thursday … Stormy Daniels ready to tell story after Trump attorney admission

Poised to grow: The Louisiana District Office of the U.S. Small Business Administration is recruiting small business owners for the 2018 Emerging Leaders initiative for small business executives. The initiative provides free entrepreneurship education and training for executives of small companies that are poised to become job creators. Eligible executives must own a company that has been in operation for at least three years, and with annual revenues of at least $400,000 and at least one employee. Classes are scheduled to begin March 27. Get more information.

Green light: Uber is expanding its territory in Louisiana with the launch of its ridesharing service in Shreveport on Thursday, The Shreveport Times reports. City officials granted the company’s application to operate on Feb. 1. Lyft, Uber’s competitor, has been operating in the city since October. The companies had previously teamed up to oppose an ordinance that aimed to keep both services out of the city. Uber says it’s still facing barriers to operating in Louisiana, and it’s urging the Legislature to pass clear rules for ridesharing throughout the state. Read more.

Ready to talk: Stormy Daniels, the porn star whom President Donald Trump’s personal attorney acknowledged paying $130,000 just before Election Day, believes she is now free to discuss her alleged sexual encounter with Trump, her manager tells The Associated Press. Daniels, a Baton Rouge native whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, believes Trump attorney Michael Cohen invalidated a non-disclosure agreement after two stories were published on Tuesday in which Cohen admits to paying Daniels with his own personal funds and detailing the attorney’s efforts to shop a book proposal that touches on Daniels’ story. Read more.