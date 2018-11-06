News Alert: OLOL Foundation President John Paul Funes terminated amidst criminal allegations

John Paul Funes, president of Our Lady of the Lake Foundation since 2006, has been terminated after the results of a third-party investigation that found a pattern of forgery and embezzlement allegedly committed by Funes, according to a statement from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, which goes on to say that the matter has been referred to law enforcement.

“We are shocked and appalled at what we have learned,” the statement reads. “Our Lady of the Lake Foundation is integral to our healing ministry and helped us reach so many important goals that would have been unattainable otherwise. We have engaged Deloitte, a leading third-party financial audit firm, to review our process and procedures to evaluate the safeguards we have in place to protect our ministry.”

Funes was a high-profile and public face of the OLOL Foundation during his 12-year tenure, and led several fundraising campaigns, including, most recently, the campaign to raise money for the new $230 million Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital.

OLOLRMC officials decline to provide additional details citing the ongoing nature of the investigation.