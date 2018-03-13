News alert: Louisiana Supreme Court upholds charter school financing

More than 40 charter schools created by Louisiana’s education board can continue to get their financing through the state’s public school funding formula.

The Louisiana Supreme Court today overturned a lower court’s ruling that threatened financing for the charter schools and their 16,000 students.

The high court’s decision was 5-2.

The schools were granted charters directly from the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, unlike more than 100 other charter schools operating in Louisiana that get their charters from local school boards.

A number of local education officials and a teachers union, the Louisiana Association of Educators, argued in lawsuits that funding the state-chartered schools through a formula meant to pay for local school districts violates the Louisiana Constitution.

The Supreme Court disagreed.