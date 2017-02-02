News alert: Broome lays out new police department policies

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome has laid out new policies for the Baton Rouge Police Department that require officers, among other things, to attempt to de-escalate situations before using physical or deadly force. The mayor said de-escalation strategies include disengagement, area containment, waiting out a subject, summoning reinforcements, calling in specialized units or employing other strategies.

Broome said the new policies, which go into effect immediately and were developed in conjunction with police department officials, will prevent officers from using chokeholds on suspects, unless it’s necessary to use deadly force and weapons are not available or operable. Officers cannot fire at moving vehicles unless an immediate and deadly threat is posed, and they will be required to give a verbal warning when deadly force is going to be used. Officers will also be required to intervene if they see another officer using excessive force and report any instance of excessive force that they observe.

Broome said the new policies “will enhance existing policies and training” and “will also serve as a mechanism for accountability.”

Police reform has been a hotly-debated topic in Baton Rouge since Alton Sterling, a 37-year-old black man, was shot and killed by white police officers on July 5 last year. The incident sparked intense protests, and was followed by the shooting of six police officers by a lone gunman from Missouri on July 17. The attack left three officers dead. The U.S. Department of Justice is still investigating the Sterling shooting and is expected to release its results sometime early this year.

Broome has gotten off to a rocky start with the police department and its union since being elected mayor in December and taking office last month. She called for replacing Police Chief Carl Dabadie Jr. while on the campaign trail and announced a national search for his replacement after winning the election.

When asked about the police chief at today’s press conference, Broome said: “The chief and I continue to have very productive and progressive conversations. He knows my desire for change and we’re working toward a resolution, but today is about policy changes that are very important to move our community forward … to close the gap and build and strengthen the relationship between law enforcement and the citizens of our community.”

Since being sworn in as mayor, Broome hasn’t said much about Dabadie, who cannot be forced from his post without cause under civil service protections. She didn’t broach the subject during her state of the city address on Wednesday, and Dabadie has declined commenting on the situation other than to say the two are discussing possible resolutions.

Metro Councilman Scott Wilson is among those who have publicly praised Dabadie and suggested he will oppose any move to replace him. The Baton Rouge Union of Police, which represents roughly 92% of city officers and did not support Broome in the election, also has voiced strong support for the current chief.

—Steve Sanoski

