JR Ball: Blame all the lawyers

Anyone paying “anything resembling an iota of attention” knows the state’s financial health is not good, says Business Report Executive Editor JR Ball in his latest column.

“It’s a fiscal affliction that began to spread right about the time the federal government cut off the spigot of cash known as post-Katrina recovery money,” Ball writes.

Since then, Ball says most of us have been quick to blame the head-scratching antics of our governors and bickering state legislators for doing everything to look like they’re solving the issues, without actually fixing it.

“This—coupled with corporate and human taxpayer demand for lots of stuff and entitlements without actually paying for it—has led to a decade-plus of budget hacks,” Ball writes. “Yet, all of these buffooneries, say the folks at Truth in Accounting, a state debt transparency organization, are merely symptoms of an even more sinister underlying problem: too many lawyers.”

Louisiana is the top state in America when it comes to lawyers per capita, with 41 practicing JDs for every 10,000 residents.

“That many lawyers needing to make ends meet, say people who know such things, not only leads to lots of lawsuits but also lots of lobbyists and special interest groups,” Ball writes.

Read the full column, where Ball expounds on Truth in Accounting’s recent study and how a surplus of lawyers affects Louisiana. Send comments to editor@businessreport.com