Billy Tauzin: Louisiana doesn’t need a polarized state Supreme Court

This is an opinion piece by Billy Tauzin and does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Business Report or its staff. A Chackbay native, Tauzin previously served in the U.S. Congress for 25 years representing the 3rd Congressional District of Louisiana and served nine years in the Louisiana House of Representatives.

It is good that the recently adjourned special session of the Legislature, like the one before it, did not enact a controversial, take-it-or leave-it plan to redraw the electoral districts of the Louisiana Supreme Court.

A federal appeals court recently granted a rehearing in a case involving the Supreme Court district in New Orleans. Until that case is addressed—and no one knows what the court will decide—it makes sense to me that redrawing the state Supreme Court districts should, at a minimum, wait until the latter part of the upcoming regular session.

This will afford the matter a full, fair and transparent hearing by an independent Legislature.

Congress is polarized, hard left versus hard right. There is no room for moderation.

The nation is polarized. Split down the middle. Red states and blue states. Democrat sanctuary cities and Republican rural America.

Do we really want a polarized Louisiana Supreme Court? I suggest that’s the last place we should allow this lethal kind political divisiveness to exist.

When the U.S. District Court dropped its injunction against the election of our Supreme Court Chief Justice John Weimer, I received a call from one of our state Republican officials suggesting that I should help persuade Weimer to become a registered Republican.

I not only refused to do so, I applauded Weimer’s independence and voter registration as “No Party.” That’s the right thing if we honestly expect nonpartisan justices in Louisiana, as opposed to the federal justice system that is premised on lifetime appointments made by whoever is president.

Reapportioning the districts that elect the members of our Supreme Court ought not be fashioned on the super-liberal, super-conservative model that has divided the Congress into such a dysfunctional mess.

Nor should the map be designed to favor anyone who is politically favored. The map for our Supreme Court must be drawn to best serve our state, not political allies.

The more diverse the districts are created to reflect the diversity of our people, the better. Districts where the character and quality of the candidates and communities of common interest are honored, instead of guarantees of one party or the other winning, should be the criteria that really matter.

Let’s hope our Legislature learns the lesson of how polarized reapportionment has politically resegregated our country and that it carefully avoids those mistakes as it reapportions our Supreme Court election districts.

We are a richly diverse Louisiana people. Our justice system should reflect that diversity in its fair and impartial operation, rather than being purposely designed to politically divide us.