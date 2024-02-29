Rolfe McCollister: Gov. Landry is the man who wants to be king  

Editor’s note: Rolfe McCollister Jr. is a contributing opinion columnist. The viewpoints expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Business Report or its staff.

Louisiana has had governors who want to rule rather than serve.

Even those without the monarchical drive have significant power in our state, what with legislators, lobbyists and those doing business with the government routinely bending the knee to kiss the ring—or something lower on the backside.

Jeff Landry, our new governor, is giving every indication that he just can’t wait to be king.

It is encouraging, however, to see a little pushback and signs of independence from legislative members led by Senate President Cameron Henry who are opting not to let Landry tread on them.

Still, don’t expect the governor to back off his effort to amass power.

He started with the surprise move—one he never mentioned on the campaign trail—to change the primary system, calling for a closed system to control who wins and makes it to a general election.

He has issued an edict to change the state Supreme Court districts and how the chief justice is selected. Why? Because Landry does not like current Chief Justice John Weimer—a fact no one seems to mention.

He is attempting to change the state public defender system by eliminating the board’s authority in selecting individual public defenders and giving the job to a czar appointed by the governor.

Recently, Landry signed an executive order impacting the granting of ITEP approvals. All future applications will now go before a single local economic development board—rather than each impacted taxing authority—with a 45-day window to act. The application then goes to the state board of commerce for approval. Should the two boards disagree, it’s up to the king—err, the governor—to decide. Surprise, surprise.

As I wrote this during the special session on crime, many bills sailed through the approval process because crime is a top statewide issue, and the public is fed up and wants action. (I am fed up, too, especially with many judges.)

The next revelation of the governor’s thirst for power is how he will handle the money in the state budget. What gets funded? Who gets rewarded, and who gets punished? That’s the case with every governor, but Landry has shown he desires a crown and obedience. That, sadly, reflects the traits of some governors in our past. We don’t need to go backward.

I am a native of Louisiana and want to see our state succeed. I have children and grandchildren here and don’t want to see them leave like so many others over the past eight years of outmigration.

It’s no secret that I am not a fan of Gov. Landry and his style of politics and lack confidence in his leadership. I vigorously opposed him in the recent governor’s race. Some of his above antics and actions confirm why. Unfortunately, I predict there will be more—and much we never hear about. However, the yearly outmigration number is a solid measurement metric as Louisiana is the only Southern state losing population and jobs.

It will take vision, not politics, to change that. Keep a close watch on the man who wants to be king.