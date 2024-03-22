‘LaPolitics’: Turnout estimates differ for presidential primary

The Secretary of State’s Office is expecting turnout of between 20% and 25% for Saturday’s presidential preference primary election—the first of 2024. As for a second opinion, consultant and pollster John Couvillon estimates an even lower turnout of around 15%.

Voters in Caddo Parish, however, are more engaged. That’s where early voting was the heaviest, due in large part to a judge-ordered rerun of a sheriff’s race that finished with a one-vote margin.

Democrat Henry Whitehorn was declared the winner last fall against Republican John Nickelson. But Judge E. Joseph Bleich said 11 votes were illegally cast and ordered a do-over. Couvillon said Democrats in Caddo are running a couple of points ahead of where they were last year, in terms of early voting turnout, which could be a good sign for Whitehorn.

Early voting also is up in St. Tammany, as voters select a new district attorney for the Northshore. Interim DA Collin Sims, who led the office’s criminal division under the late Warren Montgomery, takes on fellow Republican Vincent Wynne, who worked for former DA Walter Reed.

The two men have questioned the other’s qualifications, as Wynne embraces his work in Reed’s office, while Sims portrays his opponent as a relic of the past.

Wynne said his top priorities are increasing access to the DA’s office for Washington Parish residents and improving the office’s efficiency in trying cases and reviewing the budget, WWL reports.

Sims wants to focus on sex crimes and child exploitation cases, as well as enhancing existing fentanyl initiatives and specialty court programs to prevent recidivism.

Sims reportedly has been endorsed by police chiefs in Covington, Slidell, Mandeville and Madisonville, while Sheriff Randy Smith has expressed support for Wynne.

As for other contests to watch tomorrow:

—President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have sewed up their party’s nominations ahead of Saturday’s preference primary. Couvillon thinks Biden will get 90-plus percent of the vote on the Democratic side, while Trump will be in the 85-90% range.

—While State Central Committee races don’t drive voter turnout, political junkies will be watching closely on Saturday, knowing the committees will be tasked with choosing party leadership. DSCC Chair Katie Bernhardt is facing an internal uprising, while GOP chair Louis Gurvich has not yet declared whether he will seek the post again.

—Loren Lampert, general counsel for the Louisiana District Attorneys Association, is running as a Republican against Allie Paige Nowlin, an Independent, for district judge in Rapides Parish’s 9th Judicial District Court.

—Jackie Maloney, Jerry Smith and Lindsey Valenti—all Republicans—are running for district judge for the 24th Judicial District Court in Jefferson Parish.

—Republicans Caleb Kent Aguillard, Laura Rougeau Garcille and Jessica Wimberly Marchand are running for the 27th Judicial District Court in St. Landry Parish.

—THEY SAID IT: “When you serve in a public role, you give up your rights to some of your privacy by being a public official.” —Rep. Dixon McMakin of Baton Rouge, on his bill to remove privacy protections for personnel records of public employees, in The Illuminator.

