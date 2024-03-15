‘LaPolitics’: Cassidy makes a staffing suggestion

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy took to the Senate floor this week and urged his colleagues to step up on flood insurance while reminding them that it’s not just a coastal-state issue.

Forty-four states have had more than $50 million in National Flood Insurance Program claims from 1978 to 2021, and 13 states have had over $1 billion in damage.

“Every single state has had an NFIP claim because every state is affected by flooding,” Cassidy says. “My challenge to my colleagues is to designate someone on your staff to understand this issue and help move forward legislation that will reform this program.”

Last year, Cassidy reintroduced his National Flood Insurance Program Reauthorization Act to extend the program for five years and implement a series of changes meant to reduce costs, make community investments to reduce flood risk, and improve the claims process for policyholders.

LEGISLATIVE BRANCH IN THE MONEY: New audits by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor show state legislative agencies have $113 million in fund balances, according to Melinda Deslatte of the Public Affairs Research Council. The Legislative Budgetary Council, which pays joint expenses of the House and Senate, has the largest balance of $54 million. While much of the money is obligated to costs such as insurance and retirement, $48 million is “unassigned.”

POLITICS 101: Baton Rouge Alliance for Students Action is taking applications for TORCH: The Academy of Politics, a free education leadership training for aspiring candidates, campaign staff and education advocates “to learn what it takes to run a successful electoral campaign and transform the power structures in the Baton Rouge education ecosystem.” Organizers are looking for candidates who are “deeply connected to the Baton Rouge community, passionate about civic engagement, and represent diverse backgrounds and experiences.” March 21 is the deadline to apply.

EARLY VOTING: Last Saturday was the first day of early voting for the March 23 election. Voting continues at designated locations through March 16, excluding Sunday, March 10, from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.

THEY SAID IT: “George Orwell wrote Nineteen Eighty-Four as a warning against tyranny. He never intended it to be used as a how-to guide by the federal government.” —Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill and Solicitor General Benjamin Aguiñaga, in a press release, on a U.S. Supreme Court case the state will fight involving censorship and the White House.

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.