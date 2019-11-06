Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Are food sensitivity tests a waste of time and money?

At-home food sensitivity tests are cropping up with the promise of detecting the cause of your fatigue, bloating or other irritating symptoms. They test your blood for levels of Immunoglobulin G (IgG), a kind of antibody, to try to pinpoint how your body reacts to certain foods. Food sensitivity is not a medical diagnosis, and evidence is lacking to support using these tests—some costing over $150—to diagnose adverse reactions to foods. If you think you might have a food allergy (immune system reaction) or food intolerance (digestion issue), discuss your symptoms with your primary care physician, who may refer you to an allergist.