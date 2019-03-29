News alert: Gov. Edwards announces October date for St. George vote

In an announcement most already expected, Gov. John Bel Edwards has officially called for the St. George incorporation election to be held Oct. 12.

Despite St. George supporters urging the governor to hold the election this May, earlier this month Edwards said he wouldn’t set the election until the fall because he had yet to see the actual petition and must do so before legally calling the election.

Also earlier this month, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome requested Edwards not call the election in May, preferring a later date, saying voters need adequate time to attend community meetings and learn about what St. George incorporation would mean to the parish.

St. George organizers revived the incorporation petition drive in 2018, which secured the necessary amount of signatures and was certified by the parish registrar in late February.