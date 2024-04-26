Gov. Landry: Constitutional convention isn’t about wanting to ‘consume more power’

During a news conference Thursday at the Capitol, Gov. Jeff Landry defended attacks on his proposed constitutional convention, addressing concerns regarding its timeline and transparency, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

“This is about giving the Legislature more tools,” Landry told reporters. “Anybody that says that ‘Governor, you’re just trying to consume more power,’ I am here to tell you all in front of you all that is completely nonsense.”

Landry maintains that he is not trying to rewrite the constitution, just move some of its provisions into statute to make it easier for the Legislature in the future to change provisions it doesn’t like.

His proposed convention would convene in late May and span two weeks, concluding when the legislative session ends. Two weeks isn’t a rushed timeline, he says, because lawmakers and delegates are merely restructuring the constitution.

He also stressed the importance of the timing—if lawmakers and delegates finish restructuring the document this spring, it can be placed on the November ballot, which is expected to draw high voter turnout for the contentious presidential election.

