Roundup: CRPC chair / Eminent domain / Crawfish prices

Reelected: The mayor of Baker has been reelected to a second term as chair of the Capital Region Planning Commission. Darnell Waites was elected by a majority of the commissioners, who come from Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston and West Baton Rouge parishes. Read more from WBRZ-TV.

Higher compensation: The Louisiana House is considering a proposal that would provide greater compensation for property owners whose land is taken through eminent domain for carbon capture and sequestration projects. House Bill 783 would require landowners be compensated per acre to “no less than the maximum amount paid to any other landowner in that project.” Read more from The Center Square.

Crawdad economy: Crawfish prices went down this week by 50 cents per pound, according to Laney King, co-founder of The Crawfish App mobile app. The average price for live crawfish stands at $2.99 per pound in Louisiana. Read more from WVLA-TV.