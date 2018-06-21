Central mine sells for $2.6 million
A natural mine in Central sold for $2.6 million, according to papers filed Wednesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office.
Shale Support, an oil and gas frac-sand and logistical solutions provider, bought the mine through SFM Mine Asset Holdings LLC, from Alexandria-based Hill Songs LLC.
In a prepared statement to Daily Report, a Shale Support spokesperson said the company doesn’t know the actual acreage of the site, located at a former Southern Filter Media site between Central and Baywood.
The mine is one of two purchased in Louisiana this week that the company expects will provide 3 million tons of capacity, with the company producing 6 million tons of capacity in all, by the first quarter of 2019. It’s unclear how much will be contributed from the Central mine.
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!