Central mine sells for $2.6 million

A natural mine in Central sold for $2.6 million, according to papers filed Wednesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office.

Shale Support, an oil and gas frac-sand and logistical solutions provider, bought the mine through SFM Mine Asset Holdings LLC, from Alexandria-based Hill Songs LLC.

In a prepared statement to Daily Report, a Shale Support spokesperson said the company doesn’t know the actual acreage of the site, located at a former Southern Filter Media site between Central and Baywood.

The mine is one of two purchased in Louisiana this week that the company expects will provide 3 million tons of capacity, with the company producing 6 million tons of capacity in all, by the first quarter of 2019. It’s unclear how much will be contributed from the Central mine.