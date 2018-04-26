Baton Rouge startup develops platform to empower businesses

One of the Capital City’s newest startups is a byproduct of close proximity and four individuals’ propensity for problem-solving. As Business Report details in its new Entrepreneur feature, Rogue Services and Solutions is the brainchild of Michelle Bolda and partners Cody Gros, Marissa Lockhart and John Walker.

As technology consultants seeking to push the boundaries of their skills and grow professionally, the four united in 2016 with a vision to create a new kind of IT services company that provides consistent, yet customizable solutions for businesses of all sizes.

Their company, Rogue Services and Solutions, specializes in equipping businesses with intranet solutions that are easy to implement with less risk and more functionality than highly customized options.

The company founders identified a niche through their common experience that many businesses do not fully utilize their Office 365 suite and SharePoint services, but desire the functionality that unknowingly lies within.

They developed a platform called Hubley, launched in October 2017, that’s designed to better empower clients with intranet tools they already have. Hubley is a packaged, customizable intranet that assembles business applications, corporate branding and company information under one roof, creating a more streamlined workspace enhances collaboration and communication.

As Rogue Services seeks to expand market share with Hubley, Bolda says there’s an exciting roadmap ahead for the platform, made possible by balancing technical, management and product development skills each partner brings to the table.

The team is currently developing a native mobile app for Hubley so that users can access their intranet directly without having to go through an Office 365 or SharePoint app.

Read the full Entrepreneur feature. Send your comments to editor@businessreport.com.