Baton Rouge industrial firms assess damage to their Houston-area operations

Highways around downtown Houston are empty as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey overflow from the bayous around the city Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

As flood waters from Hurricane Harvey begin to recede in east Texas, Baton Rouge industrial services companies with operations in that area are beginning to assess the damage.

It’s going to be a while before they know exactly what they’re up against.

Turner Industries has facilities in Houston, which is still partially underwater, and Beaumont, which remains cut off from Interstate 10 and is without running water. The company also does contract work at plants in flood-ravaged Port Arthur.

“Everybody’s trying to get back into the plants right now,” says Turner Industries Chairman & CEO Roland Toups, who was meeting with company executives this morning to assess the situation. “But it’s still in total flux. It’s not over yet, so we really do not know very much yet.”

