YP Summit and Better in BTR kickoff unite Capital Region young professionals, sponsored by Baton Rouge Area Chamber

One day, two major events for Capital Region young professionals. Register now for the third annual YP Summit presented by Visit Baton Rouge and the Better in BTR launch party! Join us on Thursday, April 25 for YP Summit, an all-day conference featuring workshops, panels, and networking opportunities hosted by the Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC) and Forum 225. After the conference, celebrate the launch of Better in BTR, a talent attraction and retention initiative of BRAC and Visit Baton Rouge. Registration for the launch party is included for YP Summit attendees. Tickets are available separately for $25. Register for both events today!