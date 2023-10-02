Meal of the Month, sponsored by SoLou: The seared tuna appetizer is back

If you’re a fan of fresh and flavorful fish, get ready because Seared Tuna is back at SoLou! This appetizer is returning due to popular demand and is one of a few new dishes that SoLou will release this fall. The plate consists of seared tuna topped with balsamic vinegar pearls served with a mirliton slaw. The elegant dish is not only delicious, but also nutritious. If you’ve been eagerly awaiting the return of SoLou’s seared tuna, it’s time to make a reservation and treat your taste buds to this delectable delight. Click here to book a reservation or view SoLou’s online menu.