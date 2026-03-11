Baton Rouge General’s Health Tip of the Week: Your plate has a lot to say about your colon

Sponsored by Baton Rouge General

What’s on your plate can make a real difference for your colon. Diets high in red meat, processed meats, refined grains, and sugary drinks can increase inflammation in the body, which is linked to a higher risk of colorectal cancer.

Processed meats like bacon, sausage, and deli meats contain preservatives that can form cancer-causing compounds during digestion.

On the flip side, fiber-rich foods help protect your colon. Fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans, nuts, and seeds keep digestion moving and support healthy gut bacteria.

You can’t control every cancer risk, but daily food choices matter. A more plant-forward plate helps create a healthier environment inside your digestive tract.