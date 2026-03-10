ELIFIN’s Commercial Property of the Week: Two-story office building fronting Airline Highway

Sponsored by ELIFIN

Now for sale, 15318 Airline Hwy. is a ±4,340 SF two-story office building with frontage on Airline Highway. The property is in shell condition, offering opportunity for build-out or redevelopment.

Three brand new AC units are included. The first floor features 10 private offices, a conference room, break room/kitchen, lobby, one private restroom, two public restrooms, and space for three cubicles. The second floor includes three offices, a breakroom, and restroom.

The property is located near CC’s, Albasha, Smalls Sliders, Frank’s Restaurant, and Walmart. For more details, click here or contact Peter Laville at 225.276.7561 or Lindsay Redhead at 225.938.3148.