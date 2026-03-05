Baton Rouge market growth drives UCB’s expansion into Northshore

Sponsored by United Community Bank

United Community Bank (UCB), a south Louisiana community bank with an established footprint in Baton Rouge, announced the opening of a Loan and Deposit Production Office in Mandeville, strengthening capital connectivity between the Capital Region and the Northshore.

Although headquartered in Raceland, UCB has built a meaningful presence in Baton Rouge with two full-service banking centers located on Bluebonnet Boulevard and Coursey Boulevard. The expansion into St. Tammany Parish reflects the bank’s broader regional growth strategy as clients increasingly operate across parish lines.

The new office, located at 424 N. Causeway Blvd., Suite B, is not a traditional retail branch. Instead, it functions as a commercial and consumer lending hub designed to support business development in one of south Louisiana’s fastest-growing corridors.

“Baton Rouge remains central to our long-term growth strategy,” said Sonny Aldridge, Chief Executive Officer of United Community Bank. “As our customers expand their operations across the region, we are positioning ourselves to meet them where opportunity exists while maintaining local decision-making and relationship-driven service.”

Leading the Northshore initiative is Robert “Bobby” Young Jr., who joins UCB as Senior Vice President. With more than 20 years of commercial lending experience and established relationships throughout St. Tammany Parish, Young will focus on supporting business owners, developers, and entrepreneurs in the market. Jessica Farras LaBorde joins as Assistant Vice President – Commercial Relationship Manager.

UCB operates 11 full-service banking offices across south Louisiana and continues to pursue disciplined, strategic growth aligned with market demand and economic expansion.

“Our expansion is deliberate,” Aldridge added. “We grow where we can create impact—strengthening businesses, supporting families, and investing in the communities we serve.”

Learn more about UCB Bank