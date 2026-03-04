Ask the Expert: Foundations, sponsored by Post Tension of Louisiana

Why should you require a post-tension foundation for your home?

Your home is one of your biggest assets and therefore deserves a foundation engineered for long-term performance. Post-tensioning minimizes cracking, protects high-end finishes, and provides superior stability. It places your concrete slab in compression, allowing it to better withstand soil shifts and environmental stressors commonly found in South Louisiana.

How do you ensure your builder and architect incorporate a post-tension foundation into your home’s design?

Engage a structural engineer early in the design process to create an engineered foundation plan that specifically includes post-tensioning. This approach ensures long-term stability, reduces the risk of future foundation issues, and can often streamline architectural decisions, potentially saving time and design costs while elevating the overall quality of the home.

Beyond your home, what other projects benefit from post-tension engineering?

Garages, outdoor living areas, retaining walls, and sports courts, such as pickleball and basketball courts, all should be post-tension engineered. Along with controlling slab movement, post-tensioning creates a flatter, more durable surface, which is critical for safety and long-term appearance. Ultimately, post-tension can reduce maintenance and repair over time, protecting your investment.

